Maurizio Sarri ready to hand Michy Batshuayi a second chance at Chelsea

Written By: Soumik Datta
Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea

Bengaluru, August 1: Michy Batshuayi could be tempted to stay at Chelsea as he could receive more playing chances under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli manager, who took charge of Chelsea a couple of weeks ago, has reportedly told Batshuayi that he's a major part of the plans at Chelsea.

The Belgium striker forced out a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window of the 2017-18 season as he was only restricted to appearances off the bench under the previous manager, Antonio Conte. After the loan deal expired, Batshuayi is now back at Stamford Bridge and he looks to seal his place in London for real.

Batshuayi had a great season in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign for Borussia Dortmund, where the 24-year-old struck nine goals from his 14 appearances in all competitions. After that, Batshuayi picked up an injury in the ankle ligament and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Batshuayi landed at Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in the summer transfer window of the 2016-17 season in a deal reportedly worth £38 million. He had a good scoring record in Chelsea before his loan deal too, netting on 19 occasions in his 53 appearances. He even scored a goal for Belgium in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The Belgium striker made 78 appearances for Marseille through the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and scored 23 goals for the Ligue 1 side. Batshuayi spent his initial days in his home country, turning professional with Standard Liege in the 2010-11 season. Over four seasons, the centre forward made 120 appearances for Standard Liege in all competitions and scored 44 goals.

It was only under Conte that Batshuayi suffered a slump because of the lack of playing time. Conte placed Batshuayi down the pecking order, behind Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Diego Costa (in the 2016/17 season). That, however, could change when he turns out for the Blues under Sarri.

Batshuayi is known for his speed, strength, positioning and link up play. Sarri feels that Batshuayi will be able to fit in his system for the Blues in the upcoming season. Morata continues to be the preferred striker for Chelsea. But if Morata doesn't perform well in the first few matches, the door will be open for Batshuayi again.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 15:11 [IST]
