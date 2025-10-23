IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

IND-W vs NZ-W: What will Happen if Rain Washes Out Match? Will India Women have an advantage for Semifinal Qualification?

Football Lionel Messi Extends His Contract With Inter Miami Until 2028, Aiming For MLS Success Lionel Messi has renewed his contract with Inter Miami until 2028. The extension allows him to continue playing in MLS and aims to lead his team in upcoming competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lionel Messi has committed to Inter Miami for three more years, extending his stay until 2028. This contract could see him playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) at 41. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2023, Messi joined Miami and quickly made an impact. In just 56 MLS appearances, he has scored 51 goals and provided 39 assists, contributing more than any other player since his arrival.

Messi's remarkable performance in the 2025 regular season included 29 goals and 19 assists, helping Miami secure third place in the Eastern Conference. The team now aims for success in the MLS Cup playoffs, starting with a match against Nashville SC. His new contract ensures he will be part of the team beyond the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Argentine star's participation in next year's World Cup was uncertain, but now it seems likely he will help Argentina defend their title. Messi holds the record for most World Cup goals by an Argentine player with 13, including seven scored during the Qatar tournament three years ago. Only Miroslav Klose and Ronaldo have scored more World Cup goals overall.

Argentina qualified comfortably for the upcoming World Cup by topping the CONMEBOL group with 38 points from 18 matches. They finished nine points ahead of their closest rivals. This strong performance sets them up well for defending their title next year.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has helped secure significant victories such as winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. His influence on the pitch is undeniable as he continues to break records and lead his team to success.

Messi's previous contract was set to end this year, but his new deal aligns with his ambitions to continue playing at a high level. His presence is expected to boost both Inter Miami's prospects and Argentina's chances at international tournaments.