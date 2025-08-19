Football Lionel Messi Returns To Lead Argentina Squad For Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador after returning from injury. The reigning champions are set to top their qualification group. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

Lionel Messi is back in action for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. After recovering from a leg injury sustained on August 2 during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, Messi returned to the field as a substitute. He made an immediate impact by scoring and assisting in Miami's 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy.

Argentina has already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup, having topped the CONMEBOL qualification group. As they prepare for their final qualifiers, coach Lionel Scaloni has named a strong 31-man squad. The team includes young talents like Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid, Claudio Echeverri of Manchester City, and Como's rising star Nico Paz.

The squad selection also sees some notable absences. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is missing due to a two-match suspension following his red card in June's draw with Colombia. Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho is not included as he continues training away from Manchester United's main squad amid transfer rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Messi had limited playtime during June's matches against Chile and Colombia but is now set to lead Argentina once more. The Albiceleste are looking to finish their qualifying campaign on a high note with this blend of seasoned players and emerging stars.

The full squad list includes goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), and Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace). Defenders such as Cristian Romero (Tottenham) and Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica) are also part of the team. Midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) and Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami) add depth to the lineup.

Squad Details for Upcoming Matches

Forwards include Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter), alongside Messi himself from Inter Miami. This diverse mix of players aims to showcase Argentina's football prowess as they gear up for these crucial matches.

This strategic selection reflects Scaloni's vision of integrating youth with experience, ensuring that Argentina remains competitive on the global stage while nurturing future talents.