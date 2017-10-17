Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, aliens of football: Totti

Bengaluru, October 17: Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti had the pleasure of locking horns with all three of the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.
One thing the man known as L'Ottavo Re di Roma (the Eighth King of Rome) was quick to acknowledge, when running the rule across these three sensational talents, was their out-of-this-world ability.
"First of all, we are talking about three footballing aliens," Totti told the FIFA.com.
"I must say that we always respected each other on and off the field. But I think that, in the end, Ronaldo is ahead of the others. He had an amazing season and also accomplished all of his goals with the most prestigious of teams," he said.
Having shown some interest in coaching since hanging up his boots - though his directorship at Roma has taken precedent - Totti can look on with some Italian pride at two of the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Coach, with Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte in the running.
However, having faced all three while they sat in the dugout, Totti cannot be accused of having his Italian heritage sway his judgement.
"Despite the extraordinary job of Conte and Allegri," he continued, "I think Zidane is the favourite for the same reasons as Cristiano Ronaldo: he won everything the last season."