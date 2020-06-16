Nobody likes to have a pistol put to his head - Milan star Castillejo relives robbery

Milan, June 16: Milan winger Samu Castillejo has relived the terror he felt at being robbed at gunpoint.
Castillejo had a watch worth €80,000 stolen when he was ambushed in his car by two men on a motorbike in Milan.
The 25-year-old Spaniard was later reunited with the valuable timepiece after police arrested two men at a service station.
The incident happened at the Piazza Principessa Clotilde in Milan.
"Luckily they could find my robbers," Castillejo told Radio Marca.
"The scare remains, nobody likes to have a pistol put to his head. It all happened in 20 seconds, they approached on the motorcycle.
"They put the pistol to my head and asked for the watch again and again."
Speed + dribbling + flair = @SamuCastillejo 💪🏼— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 31, 2020
Velocità, dribbling, fantasia: il meglio di Samu 💪🏼@BancoBPMSpa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/Z9LhqqRUP6
Milan will return to Serie A action against Lecce on June 22, with the Rossoneri seventh in the standings through 26 rounds.