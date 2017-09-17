Modric advises teammate to leave Real Madrid

Bengaluru, September 17: Things don't see well at all for Gareth Bale this season. After a poor campaign last time out that saw him struggle with injuries and poor run of form, the Welshman has been struggling this campaign as well.
Despite all his efforts to contribute since his big move to Real Madrid from Spurs, Bale has been a soft target of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful who have booed the Welsh wizard on more than one occasion.
Now, the formerly most expensive player in the world has been jeered by the fans in a marketing event on Friday and has stirred up the situation more.
Spanish publication Don Balon are reporting that former Tottenham team-mate and Real Madrid star Luka Modric has told Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid as he believes that the 28-year-old deserves better.
The Daily Star say the news outlet state Bale is unhappy at the club and close friend Modric has told him to look for a transfer elsewhere.
Speaking on Spanish radio, he said: ”, he is one of the best players we have and we are very pleased with him.
"There were no offers for him and what Mourinho said about him was just said in a complimentary way.
"Every player is transferable right now and we'll see what happens in a year, although I don't know what'll happen next year, just as nobody does."
The English newspaper claim that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez admitted the three-time Champions League winner was 'transferrable’.
Don Balon go on to state that Manchester United will bid for the Euro 2016 semi-finalist next summer with Jose Mourinho being a long-time admirer of the winger.
Bale signed a fresh six-year deal with Zinedine Zidane’s side last October which keeps him at the Bernabeu until 2022.
The Wales international has won three Champions League titles and one La Liga since moving to Spain in 2012.