Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty says all is well despite tough assignment

Bengaluru, January 5: Given the dire circumstances Mohun Bagan are in, you would expect the road ahead for new head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty would be a difficult one.
Chakraborty took over the helm of affairs at Mohun Bagan during the Calcutta Football League and helped them finish second. But this is the first time Chakraborty, elevated from his assistant role after the resignation of Sanjoy Sen, will coach a team for the I-League.
Sen out, Chakraborty in for Bagan
Sen led Bagan to an I-League title in 2015 and had an envious home record.
Bagan have just two wins in seven games in the league. They are seven points off leaders East Bengal, but somehow maintain the fourth position on the table because of their four draws.
Moreover, Bagan come off a discouraging 1-2 loss to 10-man Chennai City FC in the I-League and the fitness of their star player Sony Norde remains a concern.
Yet, Chakraborty played down the pressure of the job.
"After I broke my knee bones following a severe collision with Chima Okorie during the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan derby at the Salt lake Stadium in the 1990s, I spent the most anxious time of my life for those seven to eight months. Those days were most fearful for me as I used to spend sleepless nights day by day. Given that I have come out of that kind of situation, the atmosphere you are talking about, the pressure, is nothing compared to those horrible days. I am ready for the job," he said.
The loss against Chennai was Bagan's first loss at home after three and a half years. And still, Sen resigned citing he was not fit to coach the team.
Chakraborty rued the bad form in the I-League due to injuries to their stars Norde and Yuta Kinowaki. "We lost Sony Norde and Yuta to injury in the match against Churchill Brothers. Despite winning that game 5-0, we lost confidence in ourselves. It continued to go down following the three consecutive draws and the defeat to Chennai. I realise I must bring back the confidence of my players and look forward to doing well."
Chakraborty added that he will consult with Sen whenever need. "I informed him after getting the job. We are in touch. I will call him whenever I need advice regarding the team and the players," he added.