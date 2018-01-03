I-League: Mohun Bagan name Sanjoy Sen's assistant, Sankarlal Chakraborty, as head coach

Bengaluru, January 3: I-League giants Mohun Bagan on Wednesday (January 3) elevated assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty to the head coach a day after Sanjoy Sen stepped down following a series of disappointing results.
Sen resigns | 2 quit in one day
"This is to bring to your kind attention that Mr Sanjoy Sen decided to step down as the head coach of Mohun Bagan senior team," Bagan said in a statement. "He informed about his desire not to continue as head coach to the club management post Mohun Bagan's 2-1 defeat in yesterday's I-League match against Chennai City FC."
The club management have decided to elevate Mr. Sankarlal Chakraborty, as the Head Coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Mr. Chakraborty has been there with the team since July 2014.— Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) January 3, 2018
Sen resigned after losing to 10-man Chennai City in a match which saw Haitian forward Sony Norde sit out due to injury. Sen announced his resignation at the post-match press conference in Kolkata.
"It's the end of the road for me," Sen said. "It is the right time to take responsibility on my shoulders and move way from the club. I don't have the mentality to work at this club anymore."
He was the one who let Katsumi go , no player fits his system . God knows what the system is , apparently he doesn’t know anything but 442 . Terrible match reading, zero flexibility, all about individual brilliance of players . Defending 1 goal lead with best attackers wow .— Abhraneel Sinha (@abhraneelsinha) January 2, 2018
Sen delivered Bagan the I-League title in 2015 in dramatic fashion. Bagan held Bengaluru FC 1-1 in the final fixture of the league to take home the crown.
Chakraborty, meanwhile, coached Bagan during the Calcutta Football League (CFL) earlier this season when Sen had to undergo a surgery. Bagan finished second and lost the title to Khalid Jamil-helmed East Bengal.
"I thank the club management, support staff and well-wishers for their unconditional support which I have received since becoming the head coach in December 2014," Sen said in a statement after his resignation was accepted by the club. "I wish the team all the best for the remainder of the 2017-18 season."
Chakraborty will oversee his first training session as the Bagan coach on January 4 at the Mohun Bagan tent in Kolkata Maidan. A match against defending champions Aizawl FC at home on January 7 awaits Chakraborty.
Bagan are currently fourth on the 10-man table with 10 points from seven matches. They have recorded just two victories this season - against East Bengal and bottom-placed Churchill Brothers. It remains difficult for them to clinch the title as they are seven points behind leaders East Bengal.
Congratulations Mr. Sankarlal Chakraborty for your new role and @ILeagueOfficial wishes you all the best for the upcoming matches. #HeroILeague https://t.co/BmB90ycGyq— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 3, 2018
"The club management would like to thank Mr Sen for all the hard work he has done being in charge of the team for the past three years. We wish him all success for his future endeavours," the club added.