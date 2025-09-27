Football Mohun Bagan SG Raise Safety Concerns, Approaches CAS Over AFC Champions League 2 Fixture in Iran By Sauradeep Ash Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 22:33 [IST]

Kolkata club Mohun Bagan Super Giant have officially announced that they will not be travelling to Iran for their AFC Champions League 2 group stage clash against Sepahan, citing serious safety and security concerns.

The club was scheduled to face an Iranian opponent in the continental competition, but players and their families expressed reservations about making the trip amidst ongoing geopolitical and security uncertainties in the region.

In an official statement, the club emphasized that its top priority remains the well-being of players, officials, and support staff. The players reportedly conveyed their discomfort about traveling to Iran, leading the management to explore alternatives that would safeguard their interests without compromising competitive integrity.

"After careful consideration of the government advisories and the potential uncovered risks involved, and upholding the players' sentiments, the Club has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to seek a fair resolution," Mohun Bagan's statement read.

The development places question marks over the scheduling of the AFC Champions League 2 fixture. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has yet to release an official stance on Mohun Bagan's request. Historically, AFC has relocated matches to neutral venues when political or security conditions in host nations posed risks, but whether a similar arrangement will be permitted this time remains uncertain.

For the Mariners, the issue extends beyond just football. With their campaign ambitions in the AFC Champions League 2 hinging on competitive balance, the club is determined to ensure its players do not feel unsafe while representing the team on international duty.

Although the Indian club is apprehensive of travelling to Iran, it is to be seen if the CAS rules in their favour. If CAS deems their reluctance not to be deemed for a change, then the Kolkata club will be at risk of forfeiting and losing points.