Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 18:42 [IST]

Mohun Bagan vs Dempo, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have endured a rollercoaster start to the season. After a disappointing Durand Cup exit at the hands of East Bengal and a controversial withdrawal from the AFC Champions League Two that triggered protests from fans, the Mariners have steadied their ship with renewed confidence. Their triumph in the IFA Shield earlier this month in Kolkata has restored belief within the camp.

Continuing their resurgence, Mohun Bagan began their 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in Group A. The focus now shifts to their next test - a crucial encounter against Dempo SC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Head coach Jose Molina faces an enviable selection dilemma, with star strikers Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings - the latter having scored both goals in the previous match - vying for starting spots. Brazilian playmaker Robson Robinho could also be drafted in to link up with Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco on the flanks, adding creativity behind a lone forward.

Dempo, meanwhile, have shown promise on their return to the big stage, holding defending Super Cup champions East Bengal to a 2-2 draw. Led by club legend Samir Naik, the Goan side will look to revive its former glory and upset the champions.

A win for Mohun Bagan could secure a semifinal berth, provided East Bengal and Chennaiyin drop points in their earlier fixture in Bambolim.

At what time the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo start?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo will start from 7:30 PM IST on 28th October, 2025.

Where will the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo take place?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo?

Star Sports Khel will broadcast the AIFF Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo in India.

How to avail the online streaming services for the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo can be availed on Jiohotstar app and website.