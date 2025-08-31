How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United?

Football Moise Kean Extends Contract With Fiorentina Until 2029 Following Impressive Debut Season Moise Kean has signed a four-year contract extension with Fiorentina, keeping him at the club until 2029. The forward scored 25 goals last season and aims for further success. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Moise Kean has committed his future to Fiorentina by extending his contract until 2029. The forward's new deal reportedly includes a release clause of €62 million. Kean joined the club from Juventus in July 2024 and had an impressive first season, scoring 25 goals in 44 matches across all competitions. This achievement made him the first Fiorentina player to score more than 21 goals in a single season since Alberto Gilardino in 2008-09.

Kean expressed gratitude for the support he received since joining Fiorentina. "Everyone has shown great belief in me [since I signed] and I didn't want to let anyone down, so I've given my absolute all," said the 25-year-old. He also thanked fans for their unwavering support, which motivates him to aim higher this season alongside his coach and teammates.

Fiorentina's president, Rocco Commisso, shared his satisfaction with Kean's contract extension. "We've worked hard and made a great effort to keep him at the club by extending his contract with us," he stated. Commisso believes this decision benefits the club, its supporters, and Kean himself.

Fiorentina started their Serie A campaign with a draw against Cagliari. They are set to face Torino in their next league match on Sunday. The team aims to build on last season's successes with Kean playing a pivotal role in their attacking line-up.

Kean's remarkable debut season at Stadio Artemio Franchi has set high expectations for the upcoming matches. His performance will be crucial as Fiorentina strives for success both domestically and in European competitions.

The commitment shown by both Kean and Fiorentina highlights their mutual ambition for future achievements. With continued support from fans and management, Kean is poised to make significant contributions to the team's success in the coming years.