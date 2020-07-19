Football
Monaco sack Robert Moreno as Kovac speculation mounts

By Dom Farrell

Monaco, July 19: Monaco have sacked head coach Robert Moreno. The 42-year-old was appointed by the principality club last December and led them to a ninth-place finish in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season, which was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac had already been heavily linked to the Monaco job before Robert's departure was confirmed.

A club statement read: "AS Monaco announce that the club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday."

Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said: "Our paths parted sooner than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge.

"Together with his staff, Robert has done his utmost to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication of his time. I wish him all the best for the future."

Robert's previous post came when he took charge of Spain's national team, initially on an interim basis before signing a contract until the end of Euro 2020.

However, Luis Enrique returned to the role after previously stepping down as his daughter battled cancer before passing away last August, and Robert was not placed back on his coaching staff, with the ex-Barcelona boss branding his former colleague "disloyal" for asking to lead Spain at the European Championship.

Monaco appointed former Southampton and Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell as sporting director last month.

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
