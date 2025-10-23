Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Monaco And Tottenham End In Goalless Draw As Vicario Delivers Stellar Goalkeeping Performance Guglielmo Vicario's exceptional goalkeeping led to a goalless draw for Tottenham against Monaco in the Champions League. Despite facing numerous shots, Vicario's performance ensured Spurs secured a valuable point. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

Guglielmo Vicario showcased exceptional goalkeeping skills as Tottenham secured a goalless draw against Monaco at Stade Louis II in the Champions League. The Italian goalkeeper made eight crucial saves, thwarting the hosts' numerous attempts on goal. This match marked only the second game for head coach Sebastien Pocognoli. Despite Monaco's relentless attacks, Spurs managed to earn a point that seemed unlikely.

Monaco's Folarin Balogun and Takumi Minamino struggled to capitalise on their chances. Vicario denied Balogun at his near post early in the game and later stopped Maghnes Akliouche's lobbed cross from crossing the line. Balogun and Akliouche combined efforts to create another opportunity, but Vicario again made a crucial save. He continued to frustrate Monaco by stopping a shot from inside the area.

The second half saw similar action, with Vicario denying Aleksandr Golovin's bending shot. Thilo Kehrer missed a header from the resulting corner. Vicario then pulled off an impressive point-blank save from Jordan Teze's six-yard header. Minamino had two excellent chances but failed to convert, blasting one over when it fell favourably in the penalty area.

Tottenham faced 23 shots during this match, marking their highest number of shots conceded in a Champions League game since December 2019 against Bayern Munich. Despite this pressure, Thomas Frank became the first Tottenham manager to avoid defeat in his initial Champions League matches with the club. Meanwhile, Monaco has lost only one of their nine home games against English teams in this competition but has won just three of their last 14 matches at Stade Louis II.

Vicario's performance was instrumental in Tottenham's ability to secure a draw under challenging circumstances. His saves were vital as Spurs faced intense pressure throughout the match. The result reflects both his individual brilliance and Tottenham's resilience as they continue their Champions League campaign.