Montpellier 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (5-6 on pens): Kean the hero after Mbappe magic

By Nicholas Mcgee
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe produced an inspirational performance for PSG, but they still needed a shoot-out to beat Montpellier and reach the Coupe de France final.

Paris, May 13: Moise Kean was the shoot-out hero for Paris Saint-Germain as they edged into the Coupe de France final by beating Montpellier on penalties after a Kylian Mbappe masterclass was not enough to finish the job in normal time.

Smarting after seeing their Champions League challenge ended by Manchester City and their Ligue 1 title defence severely dented by Rennes, two wonderful Mbappe goals, which sandwiched a similarly admirable Gaetan Laborde strike for Montpellier, appeared to have secured PSG's place in a sixth Coupe de France final in seven seasons.

But Andy Delort scored a late leveller to make it 2-2 in a dramatic finale to send an absorbing contest to penalties.

Five players from each team all delivered in a high-quality shoot-out, but the pressure proved too much for Junior Sambia, who blazed over the bar to give Kean the opportunity to seal a spot in the final against Monaco or fourth-tier Rumilly Vallieres as he fired into the top-left corner.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 2:50 [IST]
