Brazil and Spain are the favourites, says Mourinho

Kolkata, May 10: Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has tipped Brazil and Spain as the strong contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup while adding Portugal and Argentina in the list due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the respective teams.
The 21st edition of the global showpiece will begin in Russia on June 14 with the host nation taking on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter.
Mourinho believes record five-time World Cup winners Brazil have a good structure for world-class football, which help them do well at global events.
"I really like Brazil’s basic structure – their tactics, mentality. There’s a mixture of natural Brazilian talent with a serious, physical, tactical approach," the 55-year-old manager told ESPN Brasil.
"It's a team capable of defending well, of conceding few goals, with a good support base. And they've an attack with Willian, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus… all players with exceptional qualities."
Mourinho also added that the 2010 champions Spain are the best when it comes to European teams.
"There're the traditional European teams, but I believe Spain are a real team again. They've players, who follow their same philosophy and are adapted to their style of play. I think Spain are in a better position than all of the other European teams."
Mourinho believes that his nation has the ability to succeed due to Ronaldo’s presence.
Highlighting the importance of Ronaldo’s influence in the national squad, former Real Madrid manager claimed, "Portugal have an interesting team. Without Cristiano (Ronaldo), it would be impossible. But with him, nothing is impossible.”
Mourinho has the same opinion on Messi’s Argentina side too. Speaking about the 2014 World Cup runners-up, Mourinho said, "I think that without Lionel (Messi), the Argentinian national team wouldn’t be in contention. But with him, they're one of the favourites."
Mourinho added that the tournament would be entertaining. "It'll be really entertaining. I'll be in Russia for a week to follow the games, and then finally vacation."
