Mourinho Praises Benfica's High Ambition Following Victory In His Second Coaching Spell

Jose Mourinho praised Benfica's determination after his return as their manager led to a victory over AVS. Appointed on Thursday, Mourinho succeeded Bruno Lage at the Primeira Liga club, where he began his coaching journey 25 years ago. The team secured a 3-0 win at Estadio Clube Desportivo das Aves, with Heorhii Sudakov scoring first in stoppage time of the first half.

Vangelis Pavlidis extended the lead with a penalty after halftime, and Franjo Ivanovic added another goal, sealing the win against the league's bottom team. "There wasn't much work [to do], but the most important thing was trying to free them from the negative moment because, sometimes, people don't understand these things well," Mourinho stated. He emphasized that players suffer during tough times and need to embrace pressure and responsibility.

Mourinho acknowledged that he initially struggled to convey this message but managed to boost their confidence and ambition in the second half. "At 3-0, the game is over. They're coming off a run, a Champions League match, and it's natural that they would have slowed down, but their ambition levels were high," he remarked. The coach expressed happiness for both Benfica and the players' renewed spirit.

Saturday marked 25 years since Mourinho first took charge of Benfica after replacing Jupp Heynckes. Despite this milestone, his focus remained on securing victory following a home draw that cost them their first points of the season. "I'm not superstitious. I know it's been 25 years since I first became a head coach," he said, noting its significance but stressing his ability to remain focused on current objectives.

Benfica's unbeaten league start continues as they hold second place, trailing leaders Porto by five points with one game in hand. Mourinho highlighted the importance of winning after dropping points previously and aimed to instill a fresh mindset among players for future matches.

Looking ahead, Mourinho's first home game as Benfica manager will be against Rio Ave on Tuesday. He is also set to revisit former clubs Chelsea and Porto on September 30 and October 5 respectively. His return has sparked optimism among fans eager for continued success under his leadership.