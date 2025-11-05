Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Football Napoli And Eintracht Frankfurt Share Points In Goalless Champions League Stalemate In a frustrating match, Napoli failed to convert multiple chances, resulting in a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. Both teams remain on four points in the Champions League standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Napoli's recent Champions League match ended in a stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt, with neither team managing to score at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The home side started energetically, almost taking the lead early when Eljif Elmas forced a diving save from Michael Zetterer with a powerful shot. Despite controlling the game, Napoli missed several chances, including two by Scott McTominay and a long-range effort from Frank Anguissa.

Frankfurt had their best chance in the 73rd minute. Ansgar Knauff's close-range shot was brilliantly saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after Napoli failed to clear a set-piece. Later, Napoli missed another golden opportunity when Anguissa set up McTominay, who shot over the bar from six yards. In stoppage time, Rasmus Hojlund's volley was also saved by Zetterer.

Napoli's inability to score brought an end to their impressive streak of netting in 21 consecutive Champions League home games. The last time they failed to score at home in Europe was against Dynamo Kyiv in November 2016. Despite having 16 shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.71, they couldn't convert their chances into goals.

The draw leaves Napoli with four points in the Champions League standings, placing them 19th. They are level on points with Frankfurt but trail due to goal difference. This result adds pressure as both teams aim for better positions in upcoming matches.

Frankfurt managed only seven attempts during the match, resulting in a low xG of just 0.36. Despite this, they held firm defensively to secure a point away from home. Both teams will need to improve their finishing if they hope to progress further in the competition.

As Napoli reflects on this match, they'll be keenly aware of the need to capitalise on scoring opportunities moving forward. Their next fixtures will be crucial as they seek to climb up the rankings and secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.