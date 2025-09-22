Football Napoli Looks To Strengthen Resilience Following Champions League Setback Against Manchester City Antonio Conte is optimistic that Napoli will grow stronger after their recent Champions League defeat. As they prepare to face Pisa in Serie A, the team aims to maintain their perfect league start and build resilience from the setback. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Napoli are set to face Pisa in Serie A, aiming to recover from their recent Champions League loss to Manchester City. Despite the setback, Napoli have had an impressive start to the 2025-26 league season, winning all three matches and conceding just one goal. They aim to reclaim the top spot after Juventus' draw on Saturday. Antonio Conte remains optimistic about his team's resilience following their European defeat.

Conte expressed confidence that Napoli will emerge stronger from their 2-0 defeat against City, where Giovanni Di Lorenzo's red card was a turning point. "I think we can come out of the game stronger," he stated. He highlighted the team's determination and self-sacrifice during the match, especially playing with ten men for 70 minutes against a formidable opponent like City.

Napoli's next challenge is against Pisa, who have struggled this season with only one point and a single goal scored via an own goal. Historically, Pisa have never beaten Napoli in 14 top-flight encounters (D4 L10). The Partenopei are keen to maintain their momentum in the title race, although Scott McTominay advises caution about early title predictions.

Kevin De Bruyne has been pivotal for Napoli, leading Serie A with seven throughballs this season. After being substituted early against City due to tactical changes, he scored a penalty against Fiorentina last weekend. De Bruyne aims to score in consecutive league games for the first time since October 2022.

For Pisa, M'Bala Nzola is a player to watch. His last Serie A goal was against Napoli in May 2024 while playing for Fiorentina. Since joining Pisa, Nzola has made three substitute appearances without scoring but remains a potential threat.

Match History and Expectations

Napoli have dominated past encounters with Pisa, winning six of their 14 Serie A meetings (D5). They are unbeaten in their last six matches against Pisa, securing four victories (D2). At home, Napoli have won six of their last seven league games at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (D1), conceding only four goals.

Pisa face a challenging task as they risk ending up with just one point after four games for the third time in recent top-flight seasons if they lose. The probability of a Napoli victory stands at 71.8%, while a draw is at 16.8%, and Pisa's chances are at 11.4%.

Napoli's current form is impressive; they hold the longest unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues with 15 consecutive games without defeat, including ten wins and five draws. They aim for a fifth straight Serie A win under Conte for the third time this season.

The upcoming match presents an opportunity for Napoli to solidify their position at the top of Serie A while testing their resilience post-Champions League setback. With key players like Kevin De Bruyne leading the charge, they remain favourites against a struggling Pisa side seeking their first win of the season.