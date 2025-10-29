Football Napoli Triumphs Over Lecce With Anguissa's Goal Following Milinkovic-Savic's Key Penalty Save In a tightly contested match, Napoli secured a 1-0 victory against Lecce. Frank Anguissa scored the decisive goal after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved a penalty, keeping Napoli three points clear at the top of Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Napoli edged past Lecce with a narrow 1-0 victory, extending their lead at the top of Serie A by three points. Frank Anguissa's header secured the win in an away match on Tuesday. With Roma not playing until Wednesday, Napoli had a chance to widen the gap at the top. The team relied heavily on goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who saved a crucial penalty from Francesco Camarda when the score was still tied.

Anguissa's decisive goal came with just over 20 minutes left in the game, ensuring Napoli returned home with three valuable points. The match could have been easier for Napoli if they had capitalised on early opportunities. Tiago Gabriel made a vital clearance off the line to deny Mathias Olivera in the first half.

Lecce had a chance to take the lead early in the second half after Juan Jesus was penalised for handball following a VAR review. However, Camarda's penalty was weak, allowing Milinkovic-Savic to make a save. Anguissa then scored from David Neres' free-kick, punishing Lecce for their missed opportunity.

The penalty save was one of only seven shots Lecce managed during the match. This moment proved pivotal as it set up Anguissa to score his fourth league goal this season and third in four matches. His contribution helped secure all three points for Napoli.

On-loan AC Milan striker Camarda faced immense pressure during his penalty attempt but faltered against Milinkovic-Savic. The goalkeeper has an impressive record against penalties, saving five out of nine since last season began. Only Nikola Vasilj of St Pauli has saved more penalties in Europe's top five leagues during this period.

This victory allowed Napoli to create some breathing room at the top of Serie A as they continue their title defence. Despite missing several chances early on, they managed to secure a hard-fought win thanks to key performances from Anguissa and Milinkovic-Savic.