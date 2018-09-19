Football

Negredo joins Al Nasr from Besiktas

By
Alvaro Negredo
Alvaro Negredo has joined Al Nasr on a free transfer. Image: Al Nasr Twitter

Dubai, September 19: The UAE's Al Nasr club have signed Spanish international Alvaro Negredo from Turkey's Besiktas on a two-year deal.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City striker will don the No. 11 jersey for the Dubai-based club and looks to have joined in time for their third match in the UAE Pro League where they take on defending champions Al Ain on Friday (September 21).

Al Nassr had a poor start to their 2018/19 campaign, suffering back-to-back defeats to Ajman and Sharjah. Now Ivan Jovanovic' men will be looking for a change of fortunes , especially after having roped in the Vallecas born striker.

The club announced Negredo's signing on its official Twitter handle.

"Al Nasr formally contracts with Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo," the club tweeted. "He comes from the Turkish club Besiktas in a contract that lasts for two seasons.

"He will wear the No11 shirt."

The 33-year-old is likely to replace replace Iury de Castilho in the four-player foreign quota. The Brazilian has been a big letdown after being signed from Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk in June.

In the last season, Al Nasr finished fourth in the standings with 37 points, which assured them a spot in the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League play-off round.

Former France centre midfielder Yohan Cabaye had been the club's major signing so far in this season. The transfer window in the UAE closes on October 2.

Negredo thanked Besiktas in an emotional tweet which has gone viral on the social media.

He was a big hit in the Turkish League where he scored 18 goals from 46 appearances.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
