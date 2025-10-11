Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Netherlands' Ronald Koeman Discusses Key Decisions For World Cup Qualification Ronald Koeman is finalising his preferred lineup for the Netherlands ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With a focus on qualification, he highlights key decisions to strengthen the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Ronald Koeman is close to finalising his preferred Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup, though his main focus remains on securing qualification. The Dutch team leads Group G before their match against Finland in Amsterdam, following a 4-0 victory over Malta. Poland and Finland trail closely, with Finland having played one more game.

Koeman's plans for the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are becoming clearer. However, after missing Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, his priority is ensuring qualification. "We are well on our way. The intention is to achieve qualification first," he stated during a pre-match press conference.

Koeman emphasised that achieving stability is crucial. He noted that while it might not always reflect in their gameplay, the framework is largely established. "There are one or two choices we have to make," he added, highlighting the competition within the group.

A key decision for Koeman involves selecting a centre-back partner for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Jurrien Timber partnered Van Dijk against Malta, with Micky van de Ven at left-back. Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, and Jan Paul van Hecke are also options in defence.

Timber impressed against Malta with 92 touches and 79 accurate passes, creating two chances. Koeman believes Timber's ability to advance from defence could secure him a starting role. "I do think they are complementary to each other," Koeman said of Timber and Van Dijk.

Midfield Adjustments

Koeman acknowledged areas needing improvement, particularly in midfield positioning and speed of play. He expressed confidence in the team's potential: "There is still quite a bit in which we must and can do better because we have the players for that."

The Netherlands' journey towards World Cup qualification continues as they aim to build on their current momentum. With strategic decisions pending, Koeman remains focused on refining his squad while navigating competitive group dynamics.