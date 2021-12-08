Newcastle to make a move for former Premier League star

Kolkata, December 8: As per rumours in England, Newcastle United are preparing an offer to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League.
The Welshman is believed to be desperate to find an exit route from his miseries at Juventus and the Magpies are reportedly more than happy to gamble on the former Arsenal superstar.
The midfield wizard is not in Juventus boss Max Allegri's plans at the moment and the Old Lady are willing to sell the Welshman for a minimal fee as per reports.
Newcastle finally managed to secure their first win in the Premier League this season on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 win against Burnley. Callum Wilson scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies earned three crucial points but they still have a long way to go if they hope to stave off relegation fears.
The club recently underwent a much-awaited takeover and it can potentially take them to the level of European elites but for that, they must secure their Premier League status by the end of the season.
Premier League satisfied Saudi state will not interfere at Newcastle – Masters
The area where the Tyneside club desperately need to strengthen is at the heart of their midfield. Eddie Howe's side do not have too much creativity and more often than not, they fail to control the midfield area. Howe must work on this and he has to do it soon if he has to steer the club to safety. And, Ramsey, who is already proven in the Premier League, can help the Magpies in that department.
Since leaving Arsenal for Juventus, things have gone in the downward spiral for Ramsey. He could never quite adjust himself in Serie A and too many managerial changes did not help him either. Also, the Welshman has struggled with persistent injuries which has been another reason why he has never been able to break into the starting XI for a lengthy period. Things have gone further downhill for the 30-year-old this season under Allegri as he has only managed to get 112 minutes of first team football spread across five games.
A move back to the Premier League can potentially reignite the career of the gifted midfielder. He would be the face of Newcastle if he moves to St. James' Park and that responsibility and belief can once again bring the best out of the dynamic midfielder. Signing an injury-prone player, who is quite possibly past is peak, would be a risky deal for the Magpies but high risks often come with high reward.