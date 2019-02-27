Football

Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0: Magpies cruise after Schar stunner

By Opta
Fabian Schar (left) scored Newcastle Uniteds opener with a stunning effort
Fabian Schar (left) scored Newcastle United's opener with a stunning effort

Newcastle, February 27: A spectacular strike from Fabian Schar helped Newcastle United to a 2-0 win over Burnley that further eases their Premier League relegation fears.

Results | Points Table

The Switzerland centre-back rifled home an unstoppable shot midway through the first half before Sean Longstaff scored his first league goal for the club.

Burnley had battled to a 2-1 win over Tottenham just three days ago, but they rarely troubled Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the second half as a run of four away league games without defeat ended rather meekly.

It took 24 minutes for a shot on target to arrive, but it was worth the wait for Newcastle fans, with Schar blasting a stunning effort in off the right-hand post from 25 yards out.

Dubravka blocked a Chris Wood effort as Burnley threatened a swift response, but it was 2-0 seven minutes before half-time, Longstaff drilling a shot into the bottom-left corner after the visitors failed to clear Matt Ritchie's cross.

There was more frustration for Burnley before the break, with Ritchie escaping punishment for a late challenge on Johann Gudmundsson in the box, and James Tarkowski volleying over when presented with a golden chance to score.

Tarkowski headed over from Robbie Brady's corner, but Miguel Almiron should have made the win safe when he raced through on Tom Heaton's goal only to fail to beat the keeper at his near post.

Peter Crouch was thrown on but could do little more than leave Mohamed Diame needing treatment for a cut head after an accidental collision, as Burnley lost for just the second time this year in all competitions.

What does it mean? Newcastle put daylight between themselves and bottom three

Newcastle are now up to 13th in the table, a point and two places above Burnley, after a third home win in a row in the top flight.

More importantly, they have built a seven-point gap to the relegation places, which Southampton will look to close when they play Fulham on Wednesday.

Longstaff keeps it cultured

Composed on the ball and accurate in his passing once more, Longstaff got on the scoresheet with a fine finish. His stock continues to rise in these parts.

Tough trip for Tarkowski

Less-than-resolute in his own half or when in possession, Tarkowski also wasted two of Burnley's best chances to score. It was not one of his finest outings.

What's next?

Newcastle head to West Ham on Saturday (March 2), while Burnley will host Crystal Palace.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
