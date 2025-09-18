Jose Mourinho Returns To Benfica As Manager With Ambitions For Success Until 2027

Football Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Champions League: Where and How to Watch, Schedule, Telecast Details By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 23:19 [IST]

Newcastle United and Barcelona face off in the UEFA Champions League in their first match at the Saint James Park in England on Thursday (September 18). For Eddie Howe’s side, it’s a chance to measure themselves against one of Europe’s heavyweights; for Barcelona, it’s about starting their continental campaign strong despite a mounting injury list.

Newcastle United has faced Barcelona 4 times in UCL. The La Liga side won three matches and one match ended in a draw. Considering Barca’s recent form, it will be a difficult task for Dortmund to upturn their poor record against the visitors.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Current Form (In All Competitions)

Newcastle will enter this clash buoyed by a hard-fought 1–0 Premier League win over Wolves, where Nick Woltemade grabbed the decisive goal. That victory halted a run of indifferent results and should restore confidence ahead of their Champions League return. Anthony Gordon is available again after suspension, though Eddie Howe must do without Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will arrive in fine domestic form. Xavi’s men thrashed Valencia 6–0 at the weekend, underlining their attacking power. Yet, they travel to England shorthanded, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all sidelined. The good news is Frenkie de Jong is fit again, adding stability in midfield.

Newcastle United: W, D, L, D, L

Barcelona: W, D, W, W, W

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: UCL 2025-26 Schedule

What is the Date for the Newcastle United vs Barcelona Match?

The match between Newcastle United and Barcelona is going to take place on Thursday (September 18).

When will Newcastle United vs Barcelona start?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona Champions League group stage match will start at 9:00 pm CET or 7:00 pm GMT on Thursday, which is 12:30 am IST in India on Friday.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Barcelona match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona match will be played at the Saint James Park in England.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch Newcastle United UCL 2025-26 Match

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona in the UK?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Thursday.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming in the USA

The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona in Canada?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Thursday.

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona in India?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India in different languages. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Friday.

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona in Mexico?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL match will be telecast on Max and FOX from 1:00 pm CDMX on Thursday.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona in Indonesia?

The UCL match can be watched through the beIN and SCTV from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Friday night.

How to Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in Australia?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Friday.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Where to Watch in Brazil?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona UCL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Thursday.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: How to Watch in Bangladesh?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:00 am Bangladesh Time on Friday and the SonyLIV app will provide the live streaming of the match.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: How to Watch in Nigeria?

The match will be telecast on the SuperSports from 8:00 pm WAT on Thursday.