Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Champions League: Where and How to Watch, Schedule, Telecast Details

Newcastle United and Barcelona face off in the UEFA Champions League in their first match at the Saint James Park in England on Thursday (September 18). For Eddie Howe’s side, it’s a chance to measure themselves against one of Europe’s heavyweights; for Barcelona, it’s about starting their continental campaign strong despite a mounting injury list.
Newcastle United has faced Barcelona 4 times in UCL. The La Liga side won three matches and one match ended in a draw. Considering Barca’s recent form, it will be a difficult task for Dortmund to upturn their poor record against the visitors.
Newcastle will enter this clash buoyed by a hard-fought 1–0 Premier League win over Wolves, where Nick Woltemade grabbed the decisive goal. That victory halted a run of indifferent results and should restore confidence ahead of their Champions League return. Anthony Gordon is available again after suspension, though Eddie Howe must do without Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa.
Barcelona, on the other hand, will arrive in fine domestic form. Xavi’s men thrashed Valencia 6–0 at the weekend, underlining their attacking power. Yet, they travel to England shorthanded, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all sidelined. The good news is Frenkie de Jong is fit again, adding stability in midfield.
Newcastle United: W, D, L, D, L
Barcelona: W, D, W, W, W
What
is
the
Date
for
the
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
Match?
The match between Newcastle United and Barcelona is going to take place on Thursday (September 18).
When
will
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
start?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona Champions League group stage match will start at 9:00 pm CET or 7:00 pm GMT on Thursday, which is 12:30 am IST in India on Friday.
Where
will
the
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
match
be
played?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona match will be played at the Saint James Park in England.
Where
to
Watch
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
in
the
UK?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Thursday.
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
Live
Streaming
in
the
USA
The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.
Where
to
Watch
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
in
Canada?
The Newcastle vs Barcelona match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Thursday.
Where
to
Watch
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
in
India?
The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India in different languages. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Friday.
Where
to
Watch
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
in
Mexico?
The Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL match will be telecast on Max and FOX from 1:00 pm CDMX on Thursday.
How
to
Watch
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona
in
Indonesia?
The UCL match can be watched through the beIN and SCTV from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Friday night.
How
to
Watch
Newcastle
vs
Barcelona
in
Australia?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Friday.
Newcastle
vs
Barcelona:
Where
to
Watch
in
Brazil?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona UCL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Thursday.
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona:
How
to
Watch
in
Bangladesh?
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:00 am Bangladesh Time on Friday and the SonyLIV app will provide the live streaming of the match.
Newcastle
United
vs
Barcelona:
How
to
Watch
in
Nigeria?
The match will be telecast on the SuperSports from 8:00 pm WAT on Thursday.