Neymar available and ready for PSG return, says Tuchel

By
Neymar - cropped

Paris, Sep 13: Neymar is available for Paris Saint-Germain and ready to face Strasbourg on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Neymar has not played for PSG yet this season having been sidelined by injury and speculation over his future in the French capital.

He was a target for former club Barcelona during the transfer window but the LaLiga champions were unable to seal a deal with PSG.

Neymar then made his comeback from injury during the international break, featuring for Brazil in a pair of friendly matches against Colombia and Peru.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Friday, Tuchel said Neymar is ready to be recalled into the PSG squad for Saturday's visit of Strasbourg.

"Neymar's return is well-timed given fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will both miss the game due to injury," Tuchel told reporters.

"Yes, clearly yes, of course, now everything is clear, we know our group, I'm very happy, we have a lot of talent, we have Neymar in our group, we have nothing else in our head, Ney too, and he can focus on us.

"We miss Edi and Kylian, so he needs to get back and he's available tomorrow."

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
