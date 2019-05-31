Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Norway, Haaland smash U20 World Cup records

By
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland, son of Alfe-Inge Haaland, hit nine goals as Norway demolished Honduras in the Under-20 World Cup.

Lublin (Poland), May 31: Norway and their striker Erling Haaland smashed Under-20 World Cup records in a 12-0 win over Honduras on Thursday.

Haaland's incredible nine-goal haul eclipsed the record for most goals scored in the U20 finals, while the margin of victory was the widest in tournament history.

The 18-year-old, son of former Norway, Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alfe-Inge Haaland, plays for Salzburg having joined the Austrian champions from Molde this year.

Haaland scored his first goal of the game in the seventh minute and had piled up four more before the break as Norway ran riot in Poland.

Adailton previously held the record after he hit six goals for Brazil in a 10-3 defeat over South Korea in 1997.

Honduras, who had two players sent off, are out of the competition while Norway's progression from the group stage is not certain despite their huge win.

Having lost their previous two matches against Uruguay and New Zealand, they must wait to see if they progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue