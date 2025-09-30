Football Nuno Espirito Santo Focuses On Simplicity Following First West Ham Point Against Everton After a 1-1 draw against Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo emphasises simplicity and team identity for West Ham. The manager aims to improve performance following set-piece struggles. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Nuno Espirito Santo's debut with West Ham ended in a 1-1 draw against Everton. Michael Keane's early goal added to West Ham's set-piece woes, but Jarrod Bowen equalised in the second half. Nuno, appointed just days ago after leaving Nottingham Forest, aims to simplify strategies and build a strong team identity. "We have to build on that," he stated, emphasising the need for simplicity and clarity.

West Ham's defence has been vulnerable to set-pieces this season, conceding their eighth goal from corners, equalling last season's total. Nuno recognises the need for improvement in this area. Despite these challenges, Bowen's performance was a highlight. He capitalised on El Hadji Malick Diouf's work, scoring with a deflected shot past Jordan Pickford in the 65th minute.

Bowen has been instrumental for West Ham, contributing to 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League matches. His efforts were crucial at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium, where he became the first visiting player to score. Reflecting on his form, Bowen said, "When I get in the box, I know what I'm going to do before the defenders do."

Nuno is pleased to be back in football quickly after his departure from Nottingham Forest. He replaced Graham Potter at West Ham and is eager to instil his philosophy. "It's nice; it's what we live for: to compete," he expressed. The Portuguese manager is focused on building character and identity within the team.

Ange Postecoglou succeeded Nuno at Nottingham Forest but has faced challenges early in his tenure. Meanwhile, Nuno is optimistic about West Ham's potential under his guidance. "We did a lot of good things," he noted about their performance against Everton, acknowledging room for improvement.

Bowen's Impact and Future Prospects

Bowen praised the team's effort under Nuno's brief leadership. "We've got a really good group here that really want to work hard and change our fortunes," he told Sky Sports. Despite limited time with Nuno, Bowen believes they delivered a strong performance and are moving in the right direction.

The match saw opportunities for both teams; James Tarkowski blocked another potential goal from Bowen, while Crysencio Summerville nearly scored following Jake O'Brien's error before West Ham equalised. Bowen remains confident in his scoring ability: "It's just about hitting it towards the goal."

As West Ham continues under Nuno Espirito Santo’s leadership, there is optimism about refining their strategies and improving results. The focus remains on strengthening their defence against set-pieces while building a cohesive team identity that can deliver consistent performances throughout the season.