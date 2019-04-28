Nurnberg 1 Bayern Munich 1: Champions spared by late penalty miss

Nurnberg, April 28: Tim Leibold hit the post with a last-gasp penalty as Bayern Munich escaped with a dramatic 1-1 draw at Nurnberg on Sunday.
Alphonso Davies' errant elbow to the face of Georg Margreitter gifted full-back Leibold the chance to be the hero for the relegation-threatened hosts, but his spot-kick came back off the inside of the post.
Kingsley Coman then failed to convert a breakaway one-on-one in a frantic finish to a contest that ended with Bayern inching two points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top.
Serge Gnabry had earlier struck in the 75th minute to cancel out Matheus Pereira's opener and, though they were let off the hook late on, Niko Kovac may well view the result as two points dropped following Dortmund's loss to Schalke on Saturday.