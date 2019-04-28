Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nurnberg 1 Bayern Munich 1: Champions spared by late penalty miss

By Opta
Mikael Ishak and Thiago Alcantara - cropped

Nurnberg, April 28: Tim Leibold hit the post with a last-gasp penalty as Bayern Munich escaped with a dramatic 1-1 draw at Nurnberg on Sunday.

Alphonso Davies' errant elbow to the face of Georg Margreitter gifted full-back Leibold the chance to be the hero for the relegation-threatened hosts, but his spot-kick came back off the inside of the post.

Kingsley Coman then failed to convert a breakaway one-on-one in a frantic finish to a contest that ended with Bayern inching two points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top.

Serge Gnabry had earlier struck in the 75th minute to cancel out Matheus Pereira's opener and, though they were let off the hook late on, Niko Kovac may well view the result as two points dropped following Dortmund's loss to Schalke on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VIL 1 - 1 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue