Odisha FC rope in defender Kamalpreet Singh

Bhubaneswar, June 13: Indian defender Kamalpreet Singh has signed a two-year deal with Odisha FC ahead of the 17th edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).
After playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first ever I-League title win in 2017-18 season, the 22-year-old fullback represented Kolkata's East Bengal for two seasons.
The Punjab-born defender has also played for India in the age-group competitions. "Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too," Kamalpreet said.
🚨 SIGNING ALERT 🚨— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 13, 2020
Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Indian defender Kamalpreet Singh for a period of two years, ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #WelcomeKamalpreet pic.twitter.com/jnaegiva3n
"I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters, and I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game."
OFC President Rohan Sharma said Kamalpreet will add the much-needed depth to defence in the team.
"Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defense. Kamalpreet is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive right back. He will compete with Shubham for the right back spot which is good for the club," he said.