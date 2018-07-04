Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Official: Lazio sign Valon Berisha from Red Bull Salzburg

Valon Berisha joins Lazio on five-year contract
Rome, July 4: Lazio have announced the signing of Valon Berisha from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 25-year-old joins the Rome giants on a five-year contract, after six years with the Austrian Champions in a deal reported to be worth €7.5 million plus bonuses.

The Swedish-born midfielder was capped 20 times by Norway, but had since played 10 times for Kosovo after they were granted FIFA membership in 2014.

Berisha played more than 160 times and scored 31 goals for Salzburg after joining from Viking FK in 2012.

Lazio will play Europa League football next season after the Biancoceleste lost their Champions League place to Inter on the last day of the 2017-18 Serie A season.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
