Football Brendan Rodgers Admits Celtic's Display Was Not Up To Standard In Old Firm Stalemate Brendan Rodgers expressed disappointment over Celtic's performance in the goalless draw against Rangers, emphasising the need for improvement in their offensive play. The match marked a missed opportunity for both teams as they struggled to create clear chances.

Brendan Rodgers expressed dissatisfaction with Celtic's performance in their goalless draw against Rangers, marking the first time this season they dropped points. The match at Ibrox Stadium lacked clear opportunities, with both teams struggling to create significant chances. John Souttar's disallowed goal for offside and Kieran Tierney's close attempt were notable moments in a game where neither side could dominate offensively.

The expected goals (xG) metric reflected the lack of attacking threat, with Rangers at 0.15 and Celtic at 0.17. This result marked only the third time in ten seasons that Celtic failed to win their opening Premiership clash against Rangers. Rodgers acknowledged the team's strong defense but highlighted the need for improvement in their offensive play, stating, "That's not the Celtic way of playing."

Rodgers noted that creativity was missing from his team, affecting their ability to make forward passes. He emphasized the importance of regaining those connections and expressed confidence in future improvements. "We have to," he said, stressing that the current level of play does not align with Celtic's standards.

Meanwhile, Rangers have started their Premiership campaign without a win in four matches for only the fourth time in history. This stretch includes five consecutive top-flight games without victory, a situation last seen in December 2005. New manager Russell Martin faces mounting pressure but remains optimistic about building on this result.

Martin praised his players' determination and spirit during the match, acknowledging areas needing composure improvement. "I'm really proud of the players' level of fight," he stated, highlighting their aggression and togetherness as key positives from the game.

Despite being six points behind the league leaders, Martin sees this as an opportunity to pursue improvement. He acknowledged that perhaps too much emphasis was placed on certain aspects while taking intensity for granted weekly. Martin believes this match provides a foundation for future success.

The stalemate at Ibrox leaves both teams reflecting on missed opportunities and areas for growth. While Celtic aims to enhance their attacking prowess, Rangers focus on maintaining their fighting spirit as they strive to climb up the league standings.