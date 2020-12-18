Solskjaer warns Man Utd must 'sharpen up' at Old Trafford after beating Blades

Sheffield, December 18: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Manchester United must "sharpen up" at Old Trafford after they came from behind once again to beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League.
Dean Henderson's early howler against his former club gifted the Blades, bottom of the table with only a solitary point, an early lead at Bramall Lane on Thursday, David McGoldrick punishing the goalkeeper's mistake.
The Red Devils came storming back to go sixth in the table, though, Marcus Rashford grabbing a brace either side of Anthony Martial's first Premier League goal of the season before McGoldrick's late second set up a tense finale.
Solskjaer's side held on to become only the fourth side to win 10 consecutive top-flight matches on their travels and they have had to come from behind to win all six away from home this season.
In contrast, they have just one victory at home in the Premier League in the current campaign and Solskjaer says they must address that ahead of a showdown with Leeds United on Sunday.
The Manchester United boss told BBC Sport: "It wasn't comfortable at all towards the end. We made it difficult for ourselves again after a slow start but then we played some brilliant stuff.
"When they get that second goal it's not comfortable at all."
He added: "We need to sharpen up at home. Sunday will be a massive test for us. It's a big derby for us. We've been waiting for years to get this game on."
Henderson, making his second Premier League start for the club with David de Gea on the bench, had a nightmare start when he was caught in possession taking far too long on the ball and Oliver Burke robbed him to set up McGoldrick for a tap-in.
He made amends in stoppage time, though, showing great reflexes to palm away Lys Mousset's strike and deny the club he excelled for in a loan spell last season a second point.
Solskjaer said of the England international: "He dillied and dallied on the ball for the first goal. We saw the good and bad from him today because he made a great save towards the end."
Victory for United leaves them five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.