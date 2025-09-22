Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Rediscover Their Identity Following Winless Start In Premier League

Football Oxford United Secures First Championship Win Over Bristol City With Strong Performance Oxford United achieved their first Championship victory of the season by defeating Bristol City 3-1. Manager Gary Rowett commended the team's improvements and performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

Oxford United's recent 3-1 victory over Bristol City marked their first Championship win this season, a significant improvement after starting with three losses. Gary Rowett praised his team for their progress, noting they have now gone three matches without defeat, lifting them from the relegation zone.

The match saw Oxford take the lead with Nik Prelec scoring in the 19th minute. Przemyslaw Placheta extended their advantage just before halftime. Although Anis Mehmeti scored for Bristol City shortly after the break, Greg Leigh secured Oxford's win by converting Brian De Keersmaecker's free-kick late in the game.

Bristol City's performance was lacklustre, resulting in their first loss of the season. Despite having 12 shots, they only managed two on target and recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 1.18. This inefficiency contributed to their inability to challenge Oxford effectively.

Rowett expressed satisfaction with his team's overall performance, highlighting their defensive resilience and ability to create opportunities. "I thought in the first half we were outstanding," he said. "We started the season poorly, but we built on the second half against Coventry and first half against Leicester."

Looking ahead, Oxford aims to maintain this momentum as they prepare to face Sheffield United next Saturday. Rowett emphasised that continuous learning is crucial for sustaining their improved form throughout the season.

Rowett acknowledged some defensive lapses but praised his players for managing to block key attempts from Bristol City. He noted that despite giving away a few chances easily, Oxford deserved their victory due to a solid all-round display.

Oxford United's recent success has instilled confidence within the team as they strive to climb higher in the league standings. The upcoming match against Sheffield United presents another opportunity for them to demonstrate their growing strength and cohesion on the field.