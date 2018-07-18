Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Panama boss Gomez steps down after FIFA World Cup

Posted By:
Hernan Dario Gomez
Hernan Dario Gomez led Panama to first FIFA World Cup

London, July 18: Hernan Dario Gomez has stepped down as Panama head coach after leading the Central American nation at their maiden World Cup.

Panama reached Russia 2018 in a dramatic final round of qualifying matches, with Roman Torres' late goal downing rivals Costa Rica as the United States lost to Trinidad and Tobago.

Gomez's side found the going predictably tough at the tournament, losing all three matches in Group G, including a 6-1 defeat to England in a game where they were 5-0 down at half-time.

"Now, for me, it is the time for the difficult act of moving my feet from the place where I have put my heart," Gomez said in a statement published on the Panama Football Federation's (FEPAFUT) official website.

"Russia 2018 was the beginning, I fulfilled my promise to take Panama to its first football World Cup and that will remain in my heart, and those of all Panamanians, for life.

"Panama is on a secure path to continue making history in football."

Gomez, 62, also led his native Colombia at France 1998 before taking charge of Ecuador at the 2002 World Cup.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue