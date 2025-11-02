Football Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs 1-0 Against Nice Thanks To Goncalo Ramos' Last-Minute Header Goncalo Ramos' late header secured a vital 1-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain over Nice. This win keeps PSG at the top of Ligue 1 as they remain unbeaten in November matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over Nice, thanks to Goncalo Ramos' decisive goal in the dying moments. The substitute's strike in the 94th minute ensured PSG retained their position at the top of the table, regardless of Monaco's result against Paris FC later that day. Luis Enrique's team had faced a challenging match at Parc des Princes before Ramos' late intervention.

Nice, who had previously won two consecutive league games at Parc des Princes, came close to scoring first. In the 33rd minute, Khvica Kvaratskhelia cleared Juma Bah's attempt off the line. After halftime, PSG intensified their efforts to break the deadlock. Vitinha's powerful shot was saved by Yehvann Diouf, and Ramos narrowly missed with a turn and shot after being introduced with 18 minutes left.

PSG have now gone unbeaten in their last 13 Ligue 1 matches played in November since 2020. Their last home defeat in this month occurred eight years ago. This latest victory marked PSG's most recent late winning goal in Ligue 1 since Lionel Messi scored against Lille in February 2023. That goal came after 94 minutes and 26 seconds.

Ramos' goal was his 18th for PSG across all competitions since joining in the 2023-24 season. Among players in Europe's top five leagues, only Cristhian Stuani of Girona has matched this tally as a substitute. Despite Nice's recent form, they have struggled defensively on the road, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 away matches across all competitions.

Nice had been on a three-game winning streak but narrowly missed out on securing a point against PSG. Their current record of nine defeats in their first 16 matches this season mirrors their performance from the 2006-07 campaign when they also suffered nine losses at this stage.

The match seemed destined for another draw for PSG, who had shared points in three of their previous four Ligue 1 games. However, Ramos emerged as the hero by heading home from close range following Kvaratskhelia's assist from Lee Kang-in’s corner kick.

This victory highlights PSG's resilience and ability to secure crucial wins even under pressure. As they continue to lead Ligue 1, maintaining momentum will be key for Luis Enrique’s side as they aim for further success this season.