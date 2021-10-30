Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lille: Marquinhos and Di Maria rescue leaders after Messi substitution

Paris, October 30: Angel Di Maria completed Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 comeback win against Lille in a game that saw Lionel Messi substituted at half-time.
Messi was a fitness doubt ahead of Friday's match at the Parc des Princes after missing training on the eve of the contest, and he was taken off with PSG a goal behind, his Ligue 1 goal drought continuing.
Jonathan David's 31st-minute strike had reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille on course for a third successive win over the current pacesetters, but Marquinhos equalised 16 minutes from time and Di Maria fired in a late winner.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side have now won all eight home matches this season, scoring at least twice in each of those, and are 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 having played a game more than second-placed Lens.
Lille almost took the lead much earlier than transpired, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making a good stop to push aside Burak Yilmaz's shot following a swift counter with 56 seconds on the clock.
PSG could not get into the game and they were behind just after the half-hour mark when Yilmaz raced past Thilo Kehrer and teed up David to side-foot past Donnarumma.
Di Maria curled wide from a tight angle from PSG's only real opportunity of note in the first half, and Pochettino took action at half-time by taking off a half-fit Messi.
Replacement forward Mauro Icardi provided the hosts with more of a focal point but Lille continued to look dangerous, with Yilmaz nearly beating Donnarumma via an improvised shot.
PSG steadily built some momentum, though, and an unmarked Marquinhos thumped a shot into the roof of the net when picked out by Di Maria to get the home side back on level terms.
Icardi missed a glorious chance soon after, but Di Maria linked up with Neymar in the 88th minute and coolly slotted low past Ivo Grbic to get PSG back to winning ways following last week's stalemate with Marseille.