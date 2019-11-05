Football
Icardi keen to form partnership with 'amazing' Cavani at PSG

By Rob Lancaster
Mauro Icardi

Paris, November 5: Mauro Icardi believes he can prosper in partnership with Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, should Thomas Tuchel opt to pick the two strikers in the same XI.

Having moved to the French capital from Inter on a season-long loan deal, Icardi has already scored seven goals in all competitions for PSG.

His arrival at the start of September was timely, considering former Napoli frontman Cavani had suffered a hip injury at the start of the campaign, ruling him out for six weeks.

The Uruguay international has come off the bench in the past two Ligue 1 fixtures - including Friday's shock 2-1 loss to lowly Dijon - but head coach Tuchel has yet to use Cavani alongside Icardi from the start.

According to Icardi, however, the duo - who know each other from their days playing in Serie A - can work in tandem together.

"I've known Edi for a very long time, we've been in Italy since a long time ago. Edi is an amazing player who has made history in PSG, he's done so much here," Icardi told RMC.

"I want to make a contribution here, but it's the coach who will have to decide (who will play).

"Both of us work for the good of the team, that's what we say all the time to ourselves, on and off the pitch.

"Edi and I are two strikers, we like to score goals, we can play together if the coach decides, but it's not up to us to make that decision. In the end, it's the coach who decides, that's his job."

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
