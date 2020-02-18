Football
Paul Pogba's brother claims Manchester United star wants out

By Patric Ridge
Paul Pogbas brother claims Manchester United star wants out

London, Feb 18: Paul Pogba is eager to leave Manchester United as he looks to compete in the Champions League, according to his brother Mathias.

Pogba has been at the centre of much speculation over the course of the season, with his United future up in the air since saying he wanted a new challenge in June.

The World Cup winner has been out of action since December due to an ankle injury and has made just seven Premier League appearances this term.

On Monday, prior to United's 2-0 win over Chelsea, Pogba's representative Mino Raiola let rip at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on social media, with the agent then reiterating his stance on Tuesday in an interview with talkSPORT.

Pogba's older brother Mathias has revealed his sibling wants to bring an end to his stay at United, who he re-joined from Juventus for a club-record fee of £89million (€105m) in 2016.

"Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles," the 29-year-old – now playing for Spanish minnows Lorca – told El Chiringuito.

"We all know that won't happen at United. We will see what happens this summer."

Despite the friction over Pogba's situation, Raiola insisted on Tuesday there are no issues between himself and United.

"There's no division between me and Manchester United. Ole already snapped out at me two times but that's onto him," the Dutchman told talkSPORT.

Raiola also hit out at Gary Neville in the interview, after the Sky Sports pundit and former United player suggested the club should no longer do business with the agent, who also represents stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Matthijs de Ligt.

"Gary Neville has such a big know-how of football that I'm surprised that his Salford City are not in the Premier League already," Raiola said.

"He should be on the board of directors at United and maybe ask them for a job. I don't care what Gary Neville says."

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
