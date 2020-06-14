Football
Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United, says Adnan Januzaj

By Ryan Benson
Paul Pogba

Manchester, June 14: Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the next transfer window despite continuous speculation regarding his future, according to the midfielder's "close" friend Adnan Januzaj.

Pogba, who played alongside Januzaj in United's academy, returned to the Premier League club from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of £90million.

However, his critics have accused him of not justifying that price tag, with his form somewhat inconsistent.

Injury problems have restricted the Frenchman to just seven Premier League appearances this season, while he and his agent Mino Raiola have not been shy in hinting at a desire for a move away.

But with United reportedly adamant they will not entertain the prospect of Pogba leaving, his former team-mate Januzaj, now at Real Sociedad, is confident the midfielder will remain at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Januzaj said: "I think he will stay. Paul and I are still close.

"We have known each other since we were kids when we were in the United academy. Our families are also friends and we all keep in touch. That will never change."

Pogba has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid for much of his second spell with United, where he has a contract until next year - though the club hold an option to extend it until 2022.

Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane has said he is a keen admirer of his compatriot.

Pogba suffered successive ankle problems earlier in the season, but with the coronavirus-enforced suspension leading to a three-month pause, the 27-year-old has been able to restore his fitness.

He is now expected to play a major role for United in the remaining weeks of the Premier League season, teaming up with new signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield for the first time.

United resume their campaign away to Tottenham on Friday.

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
