Paul Scholes trolls Romelu Lukaku after Manchester United's win over Benfica

Bengaluru, October 20: Manchester broke their bank again this season to land former Everton player Romelu Lukaku for a world record transfer fee £75million which is Club's second-highest transfer fee after Paul Pogba.
The Belgian has already started run riot for the Red Devils and has registered 11 goals to his name in all competitions so far this season.
However, since last two matches, his performance has looked insipid as the 24-year-old looked completely out of touch against Liverpool in the Premier League and failed to impress against Benfica in the Champions League.
United edged past Benfica 1-0 in the match, however the goal came in bizarre circumstances as Benfica keeper Mile Svilar, 18, who was making his debut, carried the Rashford's long free-kick over the line in the second half which gave them the visiting team the three points.
The 18-year-old keeper who came from Anderlecht this season, set a record in the match to be the youngest ever goalkeeper after Iker Casillas to feature in a Champions League match, but saw the night end in agony.
After the match, players like De Gea, Herrera all consoled the young keeper and cheered him up, however it was Lukaku who spent most of the time with the keeper among them.
Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has always been vocal about his team's performance in recent years whether in a positive or negative way. And after seeing the footage of Lukaku consoling his compatriot, Scholes couldn't resist to take a sly dig at the big Belgian forward and jokingly trolled him.
BT Sport pundit Scholes said: "That’s probably the closest Lukaku got to him all night to be fair.
However, the very next minute he backed the player to shine and added: "Lukaku is a nice lad, he’s probably just given him some encouragement. Hopefully he can bounce back."
It's fair to say that Paul Scholes wasn't too impressed with Romelu Lukaku's performance yesterday... 😳 pic.twitter.com/QUdHfpwX8w— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 19, 2017
After an incredible start to his United career, Lukaku has now gone two matches without scoring but will hope to break the deadlock again this weekend, when they will face Huddersfield in a tricky away trip.