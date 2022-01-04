Philippe Clement appointed new Monaco head coach

Monaco, January 4: Monaco have appointed Philippe Clement as their new head coach, two days after sacking Niko Kovac.
Clement joins the Ligue 1 outfit from Belgian side Club Brugge, where he had been in charge since 2019.
He guided them to the Belgian Pro League title in both of his two full seasons at the helm, while he also claimed the Belgian Super Cup in 2021.
Former Bayern Munich coach Kovac succeeded Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year deal and finished third in his only full campaign in charge.
However, Monaco lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League qualifying play-off stages in August and sit sixth in Ligue 1 after 19 matches.
They won three of their final four league games of 2021, but confirmed on Saturday that Kovac had been relieved of his duties.
Monaco defeated Quevilly Rouen 3-1 in the Coupe de France the following day, with their Ligue 1 campaign restarting next Sunday with a trip to Nantes.