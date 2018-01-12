Pique: Umtiti will stay at Barcelona for the long term

Bengaluru, January 12: Barcelona star Gerard Pique has warned Premier League giants, Manchester United and City that Samuel Umtiti will stay at the club for "many more years" after some reports linked him with a move to EPL.
After some series of impressive performances over two years at Camp Nou the Frenchman has recently attracted a lot of interest and it is believed that City and United are looking at the possibility of luring the player away from Spain who only has a £55million release clause.
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy also just a week ago suggested that if possible he will attempt to persuade the defender to move to the Etihad, whereas some reports also hinted that United are also looking for a defender in the summer and are monitoring the situation of the player.
Additionally, it was also understood that the French defender is not happy with his pay structure at the club and reports suggested that the club could offer him a new contract with a high release clause.
However, Umtiti's defensive partner, Pique dismissed all the rumours and made a bold claim stating that the player gonna stay at the club for many more years and is not for sale at any cost.
"Umtiti is a great player and we expect him to stay at Barca for many more years and for him to enjoy his football with us.
"To an extent, the buyout clause is made high so that you can’t buy the player. As time goes by, that fee doesn’t seem so high at all, but the player still has to want to leave.
"We’re very happy with Umtiti and I’m sure he’s going to stay here for a very long time."
Umtiti is currently out injured with a hamstring pull, which he picked up in the first week of December, but, returned to light training earlier this week.
Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, nine points ahead of second placed-Atletico Madrid and 16 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid who are in fourth.
They will be back in action in the weekend in La Liga when they travel to Sociedad on Monday (January 15).