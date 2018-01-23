Pirlo, Hurst kick off World Cup Trophy Tour

Bengaluru, January 23: World Cup winners Sir Geoff Hurst of England and Andrea Pirlo of Italy kicked off the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in London.
Amazing to be reunited with the FIFA #WorldCup Trophy today as it starts it journey around the world with @TrophyTour pic.twitter.com/HmB29zOnEg— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 22, 2018
The trophy will visit 91 cities, across 51 countries and six continents, and will touch down in a number of nations for the first time ever, including Iceland, Austria and Mongolia.
Coca-Cola is giving fans across the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to the same coveted trophy that will be presented to the winner of the tournament to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
"Following the success of the first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, which gave more than 220,000 people across Russia the chance to see the FIFA World Cup Trophy with their own eyes, we're very excited to now offer this unforgettable opportunity to football fans around the world," FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc'h was quoted as saying the FIFA website.
Before beginning its global tour , the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola travelled across Russia for three months, spanning more than 16,000 kilometers and visiting 16 cities, making it the longest host country tour in history.
"It's a great honour that I could be here to send-off the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour plane on its journey around the globe. Being able to once again hold the Original Trophy brings back amazing memories for me, and I can't wait to find out who will lift this precious sporting icon after the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This trophy represents the absolute pinnacle of a player's career," said Pirlo, who was man of the match in the 2006 World Cup final held in Berlin, Germany, where Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties after the keenly contested match had ended 1-1 after extra time.
That match will be remembered more for France's Zinedine Zidane's sent off in what was his farewell appearance. The current Real Madrid manager was given marching orders in the extra time after he headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi.
(With FIFA.com inputs)