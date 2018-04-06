Players couldn't hear each other, says Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren

London, April 6: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed that Liverpool players struggled to hear each other during their thrashing victory over Manchester City in Champions League tie in Anfield and the support was the best he had experienced in his Liverpool days.
Jürgen Klopp's side made a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals with an outstanding 3-0 win over City thanks to first-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mané.
Centre-back Lovren also showed his impact in the second half when he and his partner Virgil Van Dijk kept City at bay for 60 odds minute with superb defensive display and prevented them even from registering a single shot on target.
And now following the game, the Croatian defender has hailed his team's impact and suggested the brilliant atmosphere at the ground riled all the players up to give their 100%.
"I think the best atmosphere from the first time I came here," he said. "I saw from the first minute to the last minute they didn't sit down, I think, on their chairs. It was amazing. We couldn't hear ourselves always. It was a massive point to have them.
"I can only remember now how I felt after the goal , but this is different. This is Champions League."
Also despite the win, Lovren has recognized that the tie is a long way from being done, however, recommended that keeping City from scoring at Anfield could be pivotal in the second leg.
"It's a brilliant result. In football you can never know. You relax and in one second it causes pressure," Lovren said. "Against Man City they have the quality to score when they want and today they didn't. It was crucial."
The Red half of Merseyside will again indulge in the same amount of immense battle when they will visit Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby this weekend.
Liverpool are currently 10 points ahead of fifth place Chelsea with six games to play and a win against their arch-rival Everton could surely guide them towards a cementing position in the top four.
