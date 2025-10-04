Football Porto Vs Benfica: Mourinho Acknowledges Porto's Form But Downplays Favourites Status For O Classico Jose Mourinho acknowledges Porto's superior form compared to Benfica ahead of O Classico but insists it does not guarantee victory. He emphasises the importance of team dynamics and preparation as both teams remain unbeaten in the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Jose Mourinho acknowledged that Porto currently have the edge over Benfica, but he does not believe this makes them favourites for the upcoming Classico. Benfica, under Mourinho's guidance, are third in the Primeira Liga, trailing leaders Porto by four points. Both teams remain unbeaten in the league, though Porto have won all seven of their matches so far.

Mourinho recently experienced his first loss with Benfica against Chelsea in the Champions League. Despite this setback, he remains confident that there won't be a significant gap between Benfica and Porto on Sunday. "The teams are in different moments," said Mourinho, who led Porto to European success in 2004. He praised Porto's solid structure and well-developed dynamics as a result of their hard work.

Porto's pre-season efforts have paid off, resulting in a strong team performance. Mourinho noted that his own preparations were limited due to a virus affecting Benfica's camp. However, he downplayed its impact, stating it wasn't an issue unless key players were lost unexpectedly. Training proceeded smoothly without any symptoms among players.

Rodrigo Mora is one to watch for Porto after scoring a late winner against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League. Although he hasn't scored in the league yet this season from five appearances, his confidence is high ahead of Sunday's match. Meanwhile, Vangelis Pavlidis has been a standout for Benfica with five league goals and two assists so far.

Benfica have won their last two Primeira Liga encounters with Porto. A victory would mark the first time either side has won three consecutive matches in this fixture since Porto achieved it between May 2010 and April 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas. Despite recent struggles against Benfica, Porto have been formidable at home with six consecutive wins.

Benfica's away form is also impressive, winning 10 of their last 11 Primeira Liga away games. Their only slip was a draw against Braga last season. This season, they have won all three away matches and aim to continue this streak on Sunday.

Statistical Insights

According to Opta's win probability model, Porto have a 39.3% chance of winning the match, while Benfica stand at 34.1%. The likelihood of a draw is estimated at 26.6%. These statistics highlight how closely matched these teams are ahead of their highly anticipated clash.

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, fans can expect an intense battle on the pitch. With both sides eager to maintain their unbeaten records and secure vital points in the title race, Sunday's Classico promises to be an exciting spectacle for football enthusiasts across the region.