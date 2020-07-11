Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Antonio masterclass condemns Norwich to drop

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, July 11: Michail Antonio condemned Norwich City to relegation from the Premier League with all four goals in a 4-0 win for West Ham that significantly bolsters their survival hopes.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table

Bottom club Norwich needed all three points to have any hope of preserving their top-flight status but were undone by a superb individual performance from Antonio.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring with a back-post volley in the 11th minute and headed into the bottom-right corner in first-half stoppage time to give Norwich a mountain to climb.

1
1060047

Antonio nodded in on the rebound having been denied one on one by Tim Krul to complete his hat-trick nine minutes into the second half.

It was 4-0 in the 74th minute when Antonio flicked home at the near post on a miserable day for Norwich as their return back to the Championship was confirmed.

David Moyes' Hammers are six points clear of the bottom three with three matches to play, though 18th-placed Bournemouth have a game in hand.

Watford also have a six-point buffer to the Cherries after coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 with a pair of Troy Deeney penalties.

The Hornets were deservedly behind when Dwight Gayle tapped in from Federico Fernandez's header, but Newcastle did not take full advantage of their first-half superiority and paid the price after the restart.

Matt Ritchie was adjudged to have felled Kiko Femenia and Deeney thrashed home to level matters, a feat he repeated eight minutes from time following dreadful defending from Javier Manquillo to seal the points.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WAT 2 - 1 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue