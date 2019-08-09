Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The big Friday Premier League quiz

By
Manchester City

London, August 9: Tired of your mates recycling the same football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. The season kicks off with Liverpool hosting Norwich City in the sides' first meeting since a nine-goal thriller in January 2016. Who scored the Reds' 95th-minute winner?

2. Which current Premier League star has netted the most goals across previous opening weekends in the competition?

3. Tottenham, facing Aston Villa, will start a Premier League season against a promoted side for the sixth time. Only once have they lost such a fixture, in 2007-08. Who were their opponents?

4. Against Arsenal, Steve Bruce will become just the second manager to coach both Sunderland and Newcastle United in a league match. Who was the other?

5. The last time Manchester United and Chelsea met on the opening weekend, Jose Mourinho made his Premier League bow. Who netted the only goal as the Blues won 1-0 in 2004-05?

Answers:

1. Adam Lallana 2. Sergio Aguero (six) 3. Sunderland 4. Sam Allardyce 5. Eidur Gudjohnsen

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue