The big Friday Premier League quiz

London, August 9: Tired of your mates recycling the same football trivia questions from years gone by?
Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.
All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!
1. The season kicks off with Liverpool hosting Norwich City in the sides' first meeting since a nine-goal thriller in January 2016. Who scored the Reds' 95th-minute winner?
We're back in @premierleague action tomorrow!
First, let's look back at EVERY goal we scored in the league last season pic.twitter.com/LZtCSmNk9s— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 8, 2019
2. Which current Premier League star has netted the most goals across previous opening weekends in the competition?
3. Tottenham, facing Aston Villa, will start a Premier League season against a promoted side for the sixth time. Only once have they lost such a fixture, in 2007-08. Who were their opponents?
4. Against Arsenal, Steve Bruce will become just the second manager to coach both Sunderland and Newcastle United in a league match. Who was the other?
5. The last time Manchester United and Chelsea met on the opening weekend, Jose Mourinho made his Premier League bow. Who netted the only goal as the Blues won 1-0 in 2004-05?
Answers:
1. Adam Lallana 2. Sergio Aguero (six) 3. Sunderland 4. Sam Allardyce 5. Eidur Gudjohnsen