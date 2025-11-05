Football Previous Mourinho Clash Serves As A Turning Point For Bayer Leverkusen Ahead Of Champions League Match Bayer Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes reflects on how their previous meeting with Jose Mourinho motivated the team towards success. The club aims for victory in their upcoming Champions League match against Benfica. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Bayer Leverkusen's encounter with Jose Mourinho marked a pivotal moment for the club, as noted by Simon Rolfes, their managing director of sport. Kasper Hjulmand's team is eager to secure their first Champions League win this season against Mourinho's Benfica at Estadio da Luz on Wednesday. This meeting is their first since the 2022-23 Europa League semi-finals, where Mourinho led Roma to a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory.

Leverkusen bounced back strongly after that setback. Under Xabi Alonso, they clinched both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles the following season. Their only loss came in the Europa League final against Atalanta, inspired by Ademola Lookman. Rolfes recalls how the defeat to Roma served as a powerful motivator for Leverkusen's subsequent success.

Rolfes emphasised the impact of that loss, stating, "That [2023 Europa League semi-final] was a defeat and a disappointment which we drew a huge amount of energy from. It was an incredible incentive for the successful season that followed." He believes such moments can drive teams to achieve significant accomplishments later on.

Meanwhile, Benfica is striving to earn their first point in this season's Champions League after losing all three matches so far. Hjulmand highlighted the importance of both teams aiming for victory, saying, "It's important to understand in this match that both teams are here to win."

Mourinho's tactical approach is well-known to Leverkusen. Rolfes acknowledged this familiarity by stating, "Mourinho has a special style of play. He's a coach we know very well." The anticipation for an intense match is high as both sides seek crucial points in their group stage campaign.

Hjulmand anticipates an energetic clash with no reservations from either side. He stated, "There will be no holding back and there will be a lot of energy. Both need the win." This sets the stage for an exciting encounter between two determined teams.

The upcoming match promises high stakes as both clubs aim to improve their standings in the Champions League group stage. With Leverkusen seeking redemption and Benfica desperate for points, fans can expect an engaging contest filled with passion and determination on both sides.