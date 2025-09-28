Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football PSG Triumphs Over Auxerre 2-0 With Effective Set-Piece Routines Ahead Of Champions League Clash Paris Saint-Germain defeated Auxerre 2-0 at Parc des Princes, utilising set-piece routines to secure the win. The match highlighted PSG's squad depth as they prepare for an upcoming Champions League match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-0 win against Auxerre at the Parc des Princes, utilising two short-corner strategies. With an eye on their upcoming Champions League match against Barcelona, Luis Enrique opted for a rotated squad. Key players were absent, including Ousmane Dembele, who is out with an ankle injury.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nearly opened the scoring, but Donovan Leon's reflex save kept him at bay. PSG capitalised on the subsequent corner when Illia Zabarnyi volleyed in Vitinha's cross. Shortly after, Vitinha was substituted due to a suspected minor injury. Despite this, PSG quickly doubled their lead after halftime.

Bradley Barcola missed a chance to extend the lead early in the second half. Lucas Beraldo then scored from another short corner routine, with Senny Mayulu delivering the assist. Auxerre gained some momentum later, with Kevin Danois hitting the post and Danny Namaso testing Lucas Chevalier.

Achraf Hakimi had a goal disallowed in the 73rd minute for offside following Barcola's pass. Despite these efforts, PSG maintained control and secured victory, rebounding from their previous loss to Marseille.

Record-Breaking Home Scoring Streak

PSG have now scored in 36 consecutive Ligue 1 home games, totalling 90 goals. This achievement surpasses their previous record of 35 matches between January 2013 and December 2014. The team showed efficiency without flair, achieving an xG of 1.51 compared to Auxerre's 0.69.

Historically, PSG have dominated Auxerre in Ligue 1 encounters. They have defeated Auxerre more than any other team (29 losses in 68 matches). In recent history, PSG have won 11 of their last 15 home games against Auxerre in this century.

The victory highlights PSG's strategic prowess and ability to adapt despite missing key players. Their focus now shifts to their crucial Champions League fixture against Barcelona.