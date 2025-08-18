PSG Aims For Improvement Following Narrow Opening Day Victory Over Nantes

Asia Cup 2025- No KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant! Sanju Samson And 2-Time IPL Winner To Be Wicket-Keepers For India: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their Ligue 1 title defence with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nantes. Despite the win, Lucas Beraldo believes there is room for improvement. PSG had previously drawn 2-2 with Tottenham in the Super Cup, eventually winning on penalties. Vitinha's goal secured the league win, marking PSG's ninth opening victory in 11 seasons.

Luis Enrique's team faced a tough challenge against Nantes' solid defence. They managed only four shots on target from 18 attempts, with Goncalo Ramos hitting the woodwork and having a goal disallowed. Despite these challenges, PSG dominated possession with 70.7% of the ball and prevented Nantes from having any shots on target.

Beraldo acknowledged the difficulty of playing against a deep defensive block but was pleased with the away win. "It's very good for us to start like this," he said. "We hope we'll continue like this and win a lot of matches and take as many points as possible."

Luis Enrique expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasising their control over the game. "I'm very happy because the first objective in this match was victory," he stated. He noted that while they didn't create many chances initially, it was expected against such defensive opponents.

PSG's statistics highlighted their dominance: they accumulated 1.4 expected goals (xG), had 44 touches in the opposition box, and made 98 final-third entries. The team last failed to have a shot on target in December 2023, showcasing their consistent attacking prowess.

Looking ahead, PSG will face Angers in their first home game of the season. Enrique stressed the importance of squad depth and fitness, saying, "Right now, with the players' physical condition, it's important to have substitutes who can arrive at the end of the match with better freshness."

The coach also reflected on their recent match against Tottenham, noting that maintaining player freshness is crucial for success across all competitions. As PSG continues its campaign, both players and management remain focused on improving performance and securing more victories throughout the season.